Housing Starts Surge 17.3% in June

Housing starts increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.186 million in June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase was 17.3% above the revised May estimate of 1.011 million, but is 4.0% lower than the June 2019 rate of 1.273 million. Single-family home starts increased 17.2% from last month.

Housing starts climbed across the country in the Northeast (10.4%), West (27.3%), Midwest (18.1%) and South (56.5%).

New building permits rose to 1.241 million in June, raising 2.1% over the month but dropping 2.5% year-over-year. Single-family building permits increased 11.8% from the revised May figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.225 million, up 4.3% from the revised May estimate and 5.1% above the June 2019 rate.

