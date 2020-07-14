CPI Rises Slightly in June

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 0.6%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.2% in June, its first monthly increase since February. The index increased 1.2% for the 12 months ending June.

The food index increased 0.6%, after rising 0.6% in May. Prices for food at home continued to increase in June, rising 0.7%, while food away from home increased modestly, rising 0.5%.

The energy index rose 5.1% in June led by the gasoline index which rose 12.3%.

