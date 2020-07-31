ABA, Trades Call for Liability Protection in Coronavirus Relief Bill

ABA joined a group of more than 480 trade groups representing a broad range of industries in a letter to Congress yesterday urging support for liability relief provisions included in S. 4317, the Safe to Work Act—a coronavirus bill released by Senate Republicans earlier this week. These provisions would protect healthcare workers, providers and facilities, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions from unfair lawsuits resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The temporary and targeted liability relief provisions contained in S. 4317 are balanced and would ensure that unfair lawsuits against those who work to comply with applicable governmental guidelines do not impede the American people’s health, social and economic recovery,” The groups said. “Importantly, the protections contained in this legislation are limited in duration and scope. They are not permanent changes to federal law. Furthermore, they allow states to provide additional protections if they so choose and, critically, preserve reasonable recourse for those harmed by truly bad actors.”