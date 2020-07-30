ABA, IBA Unveil New Ads Highlighting Sen. Ernst’s Support for Farmers, Small Biz  

The American Bankers Association and the Iowa Bankers Association today released new ads recognizing Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) for her efforts to protect Iowa jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The ads urge Iowans to let Ernst know they appreciate her efforts on behalf of small businesses and farmers. ‌

The ads—which began running today—are part of ABA’s voter education efforts. “Joni Ernst has been a fighter for Iowa farmers and small businesses impacted by COVID-19, and she has worked hard to ensure they have access to funding when they need it most,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We are proud to partner with the Iowa Bankers Association to support Ernst and her efforts to get the economy back on track.”

“We are proud to join ABA in this effort to highlight all the good work that Joni Ernst has done for Iowa communities during this challenging time,” added IBA President and CEO John Sorensen. “Sen. Ernst is a leader who will continue working for Main Street and protecting Iowa farmers and small businesses.”