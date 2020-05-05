International Trade Balance Widened in March

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $44.4 billion in March, up $4.6 billion from $39.8 billion in February, revised.

The March increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $4.6 billion to $65.6 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $21.2 billion.

March exports were $187.7 billion, $20.0 billion less than February exports. March imports were $232.2 billion, $15.4 billion less than February imports.

The average goods and services decreased $1.4 billion to $43.2 billion for the three months ending in March.

Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $9.4 billion from the three months ending in March 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $28.1 billion, or 17.8%, from March 2019. Exports decreased $21.7 billion or 3.5%. Imports decreased $49.7 billion or 6.4%.

Read the Census/BEA release.