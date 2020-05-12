Fed to Disclose Borrower Names, Loan Information for PPPLF Participating Institutions

The Federal Reserve today said it will identify, on a monthly basis, certain information about participants in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility and the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility. For both facilities, the Fed will release the names of each participating institution, the amounts borrowed, interest rate charged and value of pledged collateral. It will also disclose the overall costs, revenues and fees for each facility.

The Fed also released an updated term sheet for the TALF—which is intended to support the flow of credit to consumers and businesses—and an updated FAQ document.