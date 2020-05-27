Agencies Issue FAQs on Coronavirus, Community Reinvestment Act Activities

The OCC today released a list of 13 interagency frequently asked questions related to the Community Reinvestment Act and the coronavirus pandemic.
Among other topics, the document clarifies that:
- The agencies will consider COVID-19-affected areas under major disaster declarations (including all 50 states, D.C., and certain territories) as disaster areas for CRA purposes for a period extending six months after the disaster declaration is lifted.
- Banks will receive favorable CRA consideration for “community development activities that are responsive to community needs and conducted in response to COVID-19.”
- A bank may receive CRA consideration for activities in broader statewide or regional areas that include the bank’s assessment areas.
- Paycheck Protection Program loans will be considered “particularly responsive” to community needs when made to businesses with gross annual revenues of $1 million or less or to businesses located in low-to-moderate-income geographies or distressed or underserved non-metropolitan, middle-income locales.
- PPP loans of greater than $1 million may qualify as community development loans if they also have a primary purpose of community development as defined under the CRA. PPP loans for $1 million or less will qualify as small business loans.
- PPP loans to small businesses with gross annual revenues of $1 million or less that create or retain jobs for LMI individuals or LMI locales, or that otherwise meet the economic development “size” and “purpose” tests qualify as community development loans.
- Main Street Lending Program loans that meet relevant CRA requirements may receive CRA consideration.
- Bank activities to promote housing stability for LMI renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 “are considered particularly responsive to the unique
challenges presented by the COVID-19 emergency.”
- Cashing Economic Impact Payment checks for non-customers at no charge and waiving late fees and overdraft charges are examples of “particularly responsive” services for LMI individuals.
