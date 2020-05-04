ABA Foundation Invites Applications for 2020 Community Commitment Awards

The American Bankers Association Foundation invites entries for the 2020 Community Commitment Awards, which recognize and promote the essential role banks play in their communities—a role that has become even more apparent in recent days as banks nationwide have stepped up to provide economic assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now more than ever, America’s banks are working around the clock to support their customers and communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We know that banks of all sizes were already doing incredible things in their communities before this crisis, and we want to recognize banks of all sizes for their outstanding efforts. We encourage our members to submit entries to showcase their critically important programs.”

The Community Commitment Awards are open to banks of all asset sizes and charters and celebrate the many ways banks go above and beyond to support the overall well-being of their communities. Banks may enter in one or all of eight categories:

Affordable housing

Community and economic development

Economic inclusion

Financial education

Protecting older Americans

Supporting military families

Volunteerism

The George Bailey Award (for non-CEO bank employees who demonstrate outstanding service to their bank, industry and community)

Entries are due by July 1. Winners will be honored in a ceremony during ABA’s Annual Convention and will be included on the ABA Foundation’s interactive, searchable U.S. map that showcases banks’ innovative corporate social responsibility efforts.