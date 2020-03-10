Technology Firm to Offer Free Cloud Desktops, Resources to ABA Members

To help banks address the operational challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, Summit Technology Group announced today that it will offer complimentary cloud desktops and business continuity resources to American Bankers Association member banks. Summit has dedicated engineering resources and consulting support to assist any ABA member bank interested in adopting these services.

“We deeply appreciate Summit’s offer to help our member banks at this difficult moment for the nation,” said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington. “While many banks are leveraging virtual desktop and remote work solutions, some smaller banks have not been able to make this technology investment. This opportunity could really help them keep operations on track if the coronavirus starts to have a bigger impact.”

This offer will last for six months and will come at no cost to current ABA members. ABA was an early investor in Summit, which helps community banks migrate systems to the cloud.