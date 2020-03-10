NFP Completes Integration of Equias Alliance, Receives ABA Endorsement

NFP announced today that it has completed the integration of Equias Alliance and received the American Bankers Association’s endorsement for its bank-owned life insurance administration, portfolio and risk assessment review offerings and executive benefits programs. The endorsement had previously been awarded to Equias Alliance prior to its acquisition by NFP. Now serving 1,250 banks, NFP is the nation’s largest provider of BOLI services.

“ABA endorsed NFP after reviews showed they attained the highest ratings on plan strategies and design, administration and customer service,” said ABA Chief Member Engagement Officer Jim Edrington. “Their expertise in BOLI and executive benefits continues to add great value and expertise to our members in this market.”