IRS Issues FAQs on Filing Date Extension, Clarifies Due Date for IRA, HSA Contributions

The IRS has issued a set of frequently asked questions related to the recently announced delay in filing dates for tax returns and certain tax payments. As previously reported, the new filing deadline for individuals and corporations is July 15. No interest or penalties will assessed on taxpayers that follow these revised deadlines.

Included in the FAQ’s is guidance that the due date for making contributions to IRAs and HSAs—normally required to be made by April 15—has also been extended to July 15.