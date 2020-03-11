Consumer Prices Rises Marginally in February

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.1 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.3 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 percent in February, the same increase as in January. Along with the index for shelter, the indexes for apparel, personal care, used cars and trucks, education, and medical care were among those that increased in February. The indexes for recreation and airline fares declined over the month.

The food index increased 0.4 percent in February, after rising 0.2 percent in January. The index for food at home increased 0.5 percent in February after a 0.1-percent increase the prior month. Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased in February. The index for dairy and related products rose 1.1 percent, its largest rise since March 2014. The index for other food at home rose 0.8 percent, while the indexes for cereals and bakery products and for nonalcoholic beverages both advanced 0.5 percent.

The energy index declined 2.0 percent in February after falling 0.7 percent in January. All of the major energy component indexes declined over the month. The gasoline index fell 3.4 percent in February after a 1.6-percent decline the prior month. Before seasonal adjustment, gasoline prices fell 3.8 percent in February. The fuel oil index fell 8.5 percent in February. The index for natural gas declined 0.9 percent, and the index for electricity decreased slightly, falling 0.1 percent.

Read the BLS release.