International Trade Balance Widened in December

The U.S. international trade deficit widened in December, growing $5.2 billion to $48.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Imports increased $6.8 billion, while exports rose only $1.6 billion virtually.

The goods deficit increased $5.1 billion to $69.7 billion, while the services surplus shrunk slightly to $20.8 billion.

Exports of goods increased $1.3 billion to $137.7 billion in December. Exports of services grew $0.3 billion to $71.9 billion.

Imports of goods increased $6.4 billion to $207.5 billion. Imports of services grew 0.4 billion to $51.1 billion in December.

