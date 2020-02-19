ABA, TBA Ads Recognize Rep. Cuellar’s Support of Pro-Growth Policies

ABA today released its first voter education advertising of 2020, unveiling ads in partnership with the Texas Bankers Association that urge Texans to contact Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and thank him for supporting pro-growth economic policy.

“We are proud to partner with Texas bankers to shine a spotlight on Henry Cuellar’s strong support of legislation that is critically important to banks and their communities,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We appreciate his willingness to advance commonsense policies that promote economic growth in Texas and across the country.”

TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow added that Cuellar “understands the key role community banks play in creating opportunity and jobs… and it’s important that Texans know about his strong support for legislation that will help people buy a home and start a business.”

The voter education ads will begin running as soon as today in both English and Spanish.