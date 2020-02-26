ABA Foundation Announces Lights, Camera, Save! Video Contest Winners

California student Michaela Oh won the first-place grand prize of $5,000 in the ABA Foundation’s Lights, Camera, Save! video contest, the foundation announced today. Oh’s video, “Save Your Money and Stay Winning,” encourages viewers to think twice before making purchases. The video was entered in the contest by American Riviera Bank in Santa Barbara, California.

“Michaela’s video reminds viewers to always pause before purchasing and ask yourself if this is something you need or just something you want,” said the foundation’s executive director, Corey Carlisle. “Forming these types of savings habits, particularly when you are young, can have a big impact on your long-term financial goals.”

The two other grand prize winners were second place Sujay Khona’s “The Savings Genie,” entered by Burke and Herbert Bank in Alexandria, Virginia, and third place Ryan Song’s “Money with Matt and Mike,” entered by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, Yakima, Washington.