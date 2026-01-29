New orders for manufactured goods in November, up three of the last four months, increased $16.2 billion or 2.7 percent to $621.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. This followed a 1.2 percent October decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, up three of the last four months, increased $16.2 billion or 5.3 percent to $323.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 2.1 percent October decrease. Transportation equipment, also up three of the last four months, led the increase, $15.3 billion or 14.7 percent to $119.4 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased less than $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $297.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in November, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $0.9 billion or 0.3 percent to $308.5 billion, down from the previously published 0.2 percent decrease. This followed a 0.5 percent October increase. Transportation equipment, down three of the last four months, drove the decrease, $1.8 billion or 1.7 percent to $100.7 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, up following three consecutive monthly decreases, increased less than $0.1 billion or virtually unchanged to $297.9 billion.

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods in November, up sixteen of the last seventeen months, increased $20.2 billion or 1.4 percent to $1,513.5 billion, up from the previously published 1.3 percent increase. This followed a 0.2 percent October increase. Transportation equipment, up eight of the last nine months, led the increase, $18.7 billion or 2.0 percent to $949.3 billion

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in November, up two consecutive months, increased $1.0 billion or 0.2 percent to $591.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2 percent October increase. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase, $0.7 billion or 0.4 percent to $187.1 billion. Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods, up following three consecutive monthly decreases, increased $0.4 billion or 0.1 percent to $356.7 billion.

