Business inventories in October 2025 came in at $2.68 trillion, up 0.3% from the month prior and up 1.1% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.94 trillion, down 0.2% from the month prior but up 3.5% from a year ago.
HUD proposes to remove disparate impact from Fair Housing Act rule
The Department of Housing and Urban Development is proposing to rescind three rules allowing the use of disparate impact in determining Fair Housing Act violations.