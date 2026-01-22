The American Bankers Association Foundation today launched its 2026 financial education programs, and it encouraged banks and the more than 2 million bank employees to participate in these industry-wide efforts to strengthen financial capability in communities across the U.S.

In addition, the ABA Foundation is celebrating a major achievement of exceeding its three-year, industry-wide commitment to reach 5 million individuals with financial education lessons and resources. Through the collective efforts of more than 1,300 banks and 110,000 bank volunteers nationwide, the foundation surpassed this target by delivering free, high-quality financial education to 6.15 million individuals of all ages and life stages.

“Reaching more than five million Americans in just three years is a testament to the power of bankers coming together with a shared purpose,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the ABA Foundation. “The foundation aims to carry this momentum into its 2026 programming to reach even more communities and inspire financial confidence, resilience and opportunity for every individual we serve.”

The ABA Foundation’s 2026 financial education efforts are anchored by four national initiatives, each designed to equip banker volunteers with turnkey tools and materials to share essential financial knowledge. All programs are completely free for both ABA member and non-member banks and include:

This year, the foundation will expand its financial education programs to include a comprehensive suite of consumer-facing tools focused on fraud and scam prevention, tax education and credit repair. These additions aim to better equip young people and families with the knowledge and confidence to navigate critical aspects of financial well-being.