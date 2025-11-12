The House today voted 222-209 in favor of a Senate deal to reopen the government. Shortly afterward, President Trump signed the bill into law.

The current shutdown started on Oct. 1. Earlier this week, eight Democratic senators split with their party to strike a deal with Republicans to bring the standoff to an end.

The Senate deal combines three funding measures with a stopgap funding bill that would reopen the government through Jan. 30. It also would reverse the Trump administration’s decision to lay off more than 4,000 federal employees during the shutdown, including the 81 employees at the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, according to the CDFI Coalition.

The American Bankers Association was among the organizations calling for an end to the shutdown.

“The time has come to end the shutdown and the damage it’s doing to the U.S. economy and to communities,” ABA and seven financial sector associations said in a joint statement. “We urge lawmakers to support this agreement, bring the shutdown to an end and resolve their remaining policy differences with the government open and functioning.”