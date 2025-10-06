The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

Russia-related Sanctions

Treasury amends Russia-related general license 13 and updates FAQs: OFAC on Sept. 29 issued General License 13O, titled “Authorizing Certain Administrative Transactions Prohibited by Directive 4 under Executive Order 14024.” This license provides limited authorization for specific administrative transactions involving Russia-related activities through Jan. 9, 2026. In addition, OFAC has updated two Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions 999 and 1118. These updates aim to clarify authorizations and prohibitions under Directive 4 (Russia-related Sovereign Transactions Directive) issued pursuant to OFAC’s Russian Harmful Foreign Activities program. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC targets Iranian procurement networks supporting ballistic missile and military aircraft programs: OFAC announced new sanctions against 21 entities and 17 individuals involved in procurement networks that support Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). These networks have facilitated the acquisition of sensitive U.S. and foreign technology, including components for advanced surface-to-air missile systems and the illicit purchase of a U.S.-manufactured helicopter.

The designated individuals include:

Ali Bakouei – attempted to procure nuclear-explosive-related items.

Reza Mozaffarinia – Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) director and Deputy Defense Minister.

Ali Fuladvand – head of SPND’s Research Directorate.

Mohammad Reza Ghadir Zare Zaghalchi – supports nuclear-related research.

Emily Liu and other Chinese nationals – facilitated technology transfers via front companies.

The sanctioned entities operate across Iran, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Türkiye, Portugal, and Uruguay, and include:

Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) and Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG) – involved in missile production.

Shiraz Electronics Industries (SEI) – develops radar and missile guidance systems.

Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (PANHA) and Pasargad Helicopter Company – linked to helicopter procurement.

Beh Joule Pars Commercial Engineering Company – central to acquiring advanced components for missile systems.

DamavandTec – facilitated travel for Iranian nuclear experts to Russia.

Read more.