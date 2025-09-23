The Treasury Department has debuted a new resource webpage about the looming phaseout of paper checks for most federal disbursements.

President Trump signed an executive order in March directing the Treasury Department to phase out the federal government’s use of paper checks. Starting Sept. 30, most federal payments currently made by paper check — including Social Security benefits and tax refunds — will be made electronically, according to the department. The phaseout will be a migration that takes place over time, with no drastic halting of paper check usage in the coming months.

The resource page includes an overview of the government’s efforts, FAQs and links to sign up for direct deposit. It also clarifies that paper checks will continue to be issued when needed. In related news, the Treasury Department in August released guidance for individuals on how to prepare for the phaseout.