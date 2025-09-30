The American Bankers Association has elected Jon Sisk as chair of ABA’s Community Bankers Council for the 2025-2026 association year. Sisk is executive vice president and chief banking officer of West Coast Community Bank.

The Community Bankers Council consists of bank presidents and CEOs from across the country. Members meet twice a year in person to strategize government relations issues, banking trends and competitive priorities, providing guidance to ABA on numerous community banking issues. As CBC chair, Sisk will lead the council’s efforts and represent the group’s collective viewpoint on Capitol Hill, at conferences and during high-level industry meetings.

“Jon Sisk brings a deep understanding of community banking and a strong commitment to industry leadership,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “His experience and perspective will be invaluable as he guides the Council’s work on behalf of community banks nationwide. We look forward to working with Jon to ensure these institutions continue to thrive and support their local communities.”

“Community banks are the backbone of local economies, and their success is deeply tied to the well-being of the communities they serve,” Sisk said. “It’s a privilege to lead the Community Bankers Council and work alongside dedicated bank leaders from across the country. Together, we’ll champion the unique role of community banks and ensure they have the tools and support needed to thrive in today’s evolving regulatory landscape.”

Sisk joined Santa Cruz County Bank (now West Coast Community Bank) in 2019 through its merger with Lighthouse Bank, where he had served as founder and president. With 29 years of experience as a community banking leader, he previously held leadership roles as senior vice president and senior relationship manager at Coast Commercial Bank.

Sisk has continued to enhance his leadership through service with numerous organizations. He currently serves in board, committee or advisory roles with the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation, Dominican Hospital – Dignity Health, Santa Cruz Works and the Santa Cruz Board Riders Club. In addition, he is a member of the Santa Cruz Sunrise Rotary, Santa Cruz Business Council and Cabrillo College Foundation President’s Circle. A native Californian, Sisk often surfs before work each day.