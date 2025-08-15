Retail and food service sales for July were $726.3 billion, up 0.5% from the previous month, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate. Sales were up 3.9% from a year ago. Excluding automobiles and gasoline, sales were up 0.2% from the previous month and up 4.4% from last year.
Fed to end separate supervision program for crypto, fintech activities
The Federal Reserve will sunset a program started in 2023 to supervise bank activities related to cryptocurrencies and financial technology and instead roll those activities into its regular supervision.