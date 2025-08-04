New orders for manufactured goods in June, down two of the last three months, decreased $30.9 billion or 4.8% to $611.7 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed an 8.3% May increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June, down two of the last three months, decreased $32.3 billion or 9.4% to $311.8 billion, down from the previously published 9.3% decrease. This followed a 16.5% May increase. Transportation equipment, also down two of the last three months, drove the decrease, $32.6 billion or 22.4% to $113.1 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $1.4 billion or 0.5% to $299.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up seven consecutive months, increased $1.5 billion or 0.5% to $302.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3% May increase. Transportation equipment, up six of the last seven months, drove the increase, $0.8 billion or 0.8% to $99.0 billion. Shipments of manufactured durable goods in June, up two consecutive months, increased $1.4 billion or 0.5% to $299.9 billion. This followed a 0.1% May increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in June, up nine consecutive months, increased $0.9 billion or 0.2% to $588.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% May increase.

Read the Census release.