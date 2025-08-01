Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced today that she will step down from her position on the Fed board, effective Aug. 8. In a statement, Kugler said she will return to Georgetown University as a professor later this year.

Former President Biden nominated Kugler in 2023 to fill an unexpired term on the board ending next year. She most recently joined Governor Michael Barr as one of two board members voting against proposed changes to the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio standards for the largest banks.