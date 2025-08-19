Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in July decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.354 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This is 2.8% above the revised June estimate of 1.393 million and is 5.7% below the July 2024 rate of 1.436 million. Single-family authorizations in June were at a rate of 870,000; this is 0.5% above the revised June figure of 866,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 430,000 in July.

Privately-owned housing starts in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,428,000. This is 5.2% above the revised June estimate of 1,358,000 and is 12.9% above the July 2024 rate of 1,265,000. Single family housing starts in July were at a rate of 939,000; this is 2.8% above the revised June figure of 913,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 470,000.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,415,000. This is 6.0% above the revised June estimate of 1,335,000 but is 13.5% below the July 2024 rate of 1,635,000. Single-family housing completions in July were at a rate of 1,022,000; this is 11.6% above the revised June rate of 916,000. The July rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 385,000.

Read the Census release