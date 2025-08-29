The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 5.7% in August compared to the month prior, landing at 58.2, according to final results for the month. The August figure was down 14.3% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index fell 9.3% from the month prior, landing at 61.7, while the consumer expectations index decreased 3.1% to 55.9.
OCC reduces semiannual assessment rates
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced a decrease in assessment rates for the Sept. 30 semiannual assessment.