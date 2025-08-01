Construction spending during June was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,136.2 billion, 0.4% below the revised May estimate of $2,143.9 billion. The June figure is 2.9% below the June 2024 estimate of $2,143.9 billion. During the first six months of this year, construction spending amounted to $1,036.1 billion, 2.2% below the $1,058.9 billion for the same period in 2024.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,621.9 billion, 0.5% below the revised May estimate of $1,630.2 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $883.1 billion in June, 0.7% below the revised May estimate of $889.1 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $738.8 billion in June, 0.3% below the revised May estimate of $741.1 billion.

In June, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $514.3 billion, 0.1% above the revised May estimate of $513.7 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $112.7 billion, 0.4% above the revised May estimate of $112.2 billion. Highway construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $144.1 billion, 0.6% above the revised May estimate of $143.2 billion

Read the Census release.