ENB Financial in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, has agreed to buy Cecil Bancorp in Elkton, Maryland. The $2.3 billion-asset ENB said in a press release that it will pay $30.8 million in cash for the $222 million-asset Cecil. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

SunMark Bancshares in Perry, Georgia, has agreed to buy Wheeler Bancshares in Alamo, Georgia. The $381.6 million-asset SunMark did not disclose how much it will pay for the parent of the $181.9 million-asset Wheeler County State Bank.

BOSP Bancshares in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, has agreed to buy Banner Bancorp in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. BOSP, the parent of the $742 million-asset Bank of Sun Prairie, said in a press release that it plans to buy the holding company for the $126 million-asset Banner Banks in the fourth quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.