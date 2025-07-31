Personal income increased 0.3%, or $74.1 billion, in June, the Commerce Department said. The personal savings rate — a percentage of disposable personal income — was 4.5%. Meanwhile, personal consumption expenditures increased 0.3%, or $69.9 billion.
Fed to allow banks to collect CIP data from third parties
The Federal Reserve has joined other banking agencies in allowing banks to collect taxpayer identification number information from third parties rather than directly from bank customers when opening accounts.