The Office of Foreign Assets Control today announced it is transitioning its licensing hotline to a new online platform. The hotline is a resource for the public to contact OFAC for licensing-related questions and tips for navigating OFAC’s licensing portal.

The hotline transitioned to a callback-only telephone service in 2024 to help reduce call volume and improve response times. The callback-only service will be retired Aug. 29. Users can now submit questions directly through an online form and will receive answers about OFAC-specific licenses and interpretive guidance via email or by phone, according to the agency.