The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.72% this week, down from last week when it was 6.74%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.73%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.85%, down from last week when it was 5.87%. A year ago, the rate was 5.99%.
Fed to allow banks to collect CIP data from third parties
The Federal Reserve has joined other banking agencies in allowing banks to collect taxpayer identification number information from third parties rather than directly from bank customers when opening accounts.