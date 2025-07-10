In the aftermath of the recent catastrophic flooding in Central Texas, the American Bankers Association will donate $10,000 to Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association, to assist with immediate disaster response and recovery.

The Texas Bankers Foundation has established a page for online donations to provide immediate financial assistance for those affected by the flooding, with 100% of the earmarked donations going directly to support those affected by the natural disaster.

“Our hearts are broken by the destruction and loss of life caused by the July 4th flooding in Texas,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, said. “The need for support is urgent, and we are grateful to the Texas Bankers Foundation for stepping up and getting relief to those who need it most. We hope our colleagues throughout the industry will join us in donating to the relief and recovery efforts.”

The Texas Bankers Foundation has made an initial $10,000 donation to the Kerrville-based Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to help victims of the flooding along the Guadalupe River and surrounding communities. More support is forthcoming to other organizations.

“We thank the American Bankers Association and our industry colleagues from across the country for their support as we work to get much-needed resources to the hard-hit communities in the Hill Country and Central Texas,” TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow said. “While the devastation is staggering and the road to recovery long, Texans are resilient and we hope this fundraising effort can help flood victims get back on their feet even faster.”

Individuals, banks or groups can contribute directly on the Texas Bankers Foundation donation page. Foundation Director Jocelyn Carby is available to answer banker questions about donations and the foundation’s relief efforts.