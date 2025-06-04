The ISM services index contracted in May, the first time since June 2024, the Institute for Supply Management said. The index was 49.4%, down 1.7 percentage points from April. (Readings over 50% indicate expansion.) Ten industries reported growth in May while eight contracted.
Beige Book: Overall economic activity slows
Economic activity has declined slightly since April, with six of the 12 Federal Reserve districts reporting slight to moderate declines in activity, according to the fourth Beige Book report of the year.