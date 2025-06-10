Commerce Bancorp in Greenwood, Mississippi, has applied to buy Holmes County Corp. in Lexington, Mississippi. The parent of the $983 million-asset Bank of Commerce applied with the FDIC on June 5 to acquire the $154 million-asset Holmes County Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Following the merger, Bank of Commerce will operate 15 branches across North and Central Mississippi, with total assets exceeding $1.1 billion.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.