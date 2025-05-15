Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes in May was 34, down from 40 the previous month, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The current sales conditions index fell eight points to 37, sales expectations in the next six months fell one point to 42 and traffic of prospective buyers declined two points to 23.
The Producer Price Index decreased 0.5% in April from the previous month, the Labor Department reported.