Hometown Financial Group in Peabody, Massachusetts, has agreed to buy CFSB Bancorp in Quincy. The $6.6 billion-asset Hometown said in a news release that it will pay $44 million in cash for the $366 million-asset parent of Colonial Federal Savings Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

BancFirst in Oklahoma City has agreed to buy American Bank of Oklahoma in Collinsville. The $14 billion-asset BancFirst said in a news release that it expects to buy the $320 million-asset American Bank in the third quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.