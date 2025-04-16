There were $734.9 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 1.4% from the previous month, and up 4.6% from March 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. The February retail sales numbers were unrevised from up 0.2%.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.8% this month and increased 4.5% from March 2024. Retail trade sales grew 4.6% from last year.

Nonstore retailers were up 0.1% from last month and up 4.8% from last year. Food services and drinking places were up 1.8% from last month and up 4.8% from March 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers were up 3.3% from February 2025 and up 2.6% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores were up 5.3% and 2.4% respectively.

Furniture & home furnishing stores and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 7.7% and 5.4% from year-ago levels respectively.

Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (4.7%), nonstore retailers (4.8%).

Sales at gasoline stations were up 1.7% from January, and up 5.3% from March 2024.

Read the Census release.