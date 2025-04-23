Banks across the country will participate today in the American Bankers Association Foundation’s 28th annual Teach Children to Save Day. ABA is encouraging other banks to sign up for this important program that allows banker volunteers to deliver financial education to elementary and middle school students in the U.S.

Any savings-related lesson, presentation or event — specifically those that focus on how to save, reasons to save and where to save — qualifies as part of Teach Children to Save. Since last year, more than 1,000 banks have hosted events across the country, reaching more than 523,065 students.

Bankers do not have to use ABA Foundation curriculum to register participation, but registration provides access to a wide range of free resources, materials and programming. Teach Children to Save materials were designed and developed exclusively for bankers to make saving lessons engaging and are great for instructors with little to no experience teaching money concepts.