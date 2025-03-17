There were $722.7 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.2% from the previous month, and up 3.1% from February 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. The January retail sales numbers were revised down from 0.9% to 1.2%.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.5% this month and increased 3.4% from February 2024. Retail trade sales grew 0.5% from January 2025, and up 3.4% above last year.

Nonstore retailers were up 2.4% from last month and up 6.5% from last year. Food services and drinking places were down 1.5% from last month but up 1.5% from February 2024. Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers were up 0.2% from January 2025 but down 0.7% from last year.

Motor vehicle & parts dealers and sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores both fell 0.4% from last month.

Furniture & home furnishing stores were up 5.5% from year-ago levels and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 1.0% in the same period. Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers (5.0%), nonstore retailers (6.5%).

Sales at gasoline stations fell 1.0% from January, and down -0.3% from February 2024.

Read the Census release.