Builder confidence in the market for single-family homes in March was 39, down three points from the previous month, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The current sales conditions index fell three points to 42, sales expectations in the next six months held at 47 and traffic of prospective buyers declined five points to 24.
Trump nominates Bowman as Fed vice chair for supervision
President Trump nominated Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman to be the Fed’s next vice chair for supervision.