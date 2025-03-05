New orders for manufactured goods in January, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $9.8 billion or 1.7% to $589.9 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 0.6% December decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, increased $8.7 billion or 3.2% to $286.1 billion, following a 1.8% decrease in December. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, up 9.9% or $8.7 billion to $96.6 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $1.0 billion or 0.3% to $303.8 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in January, up two consecutive months, increased $1.4 billion or 0.5% to $288.3 billion, following a 0.8% increase in December. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase, up 1.4% or $1.3 billion to $94.5 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, up four consecutive months, increased $1.0 billion or 0.3% to $303.8 billion, following a 0.5% increase in December. Petroleum and coal products, also up four consecutive months, led the increase, up 0.9% or $0.6 billion to $64.0 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, up three consecutive months, increased $0.4 billion or 0.1% to $533.1 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.4% December increase. Transportation equipment, also up three consecutive months, led the increase, up 0.2% or $0.3 billion to $174.9 billion.

Read the Census release.