: OFAC on Feb. 13 added Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, a United Kingdom national pursuant to Executive Order 14203 Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court. Karim Khan is a British lawyer who has served as prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. President Trump sanctioned Khan for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Read more