The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following last week.
- Reminder to Users of OFAC’s License Application Portal: OFAC updated its License Application Portal. In addition to the current application process, the License Application Portal now features an option to establish an account to submit requests for specific licenses or interpretive guidance, or submit reports required by some specific licenses. By registering for an account, applicants will be able to save and return to an application in progress; view a list of their applications and the associated case statuses in a single dashboard; save frequently used contacts for easier data entry; replicate an application; and more. For added security, establishing and accessing an account requires identity verification through ID.me. Read more.
OFAC Issues Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court: OFAC on Feb. 13 added Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, a United Kingdom national pursuant to Executive Order 14203 Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court. Karim Khan is a British lawyer who has served as prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. President Trump sanctioned Khan for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Read more.
Cyber-related Sanctions
- U.S., U.K. and Australia Sanction Russia-based BPH Services Provider: the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office are jointly designating Zservers, a Russia-based bulletproof hosting (BPH) services provider, for its role in supporting LockBit ransomware attacks. LockBit, a Russia-based ransomware group best known for its ransomware variant of the same name, is one of the most deployed ransomware variants and was responsible for the November 2023 attack against the Industrial Commercial Bank of China U.S. broker-dealer. BPH service providers sell access to specialized servers and other computer infrastructure designed to evade detection and defy law enforcement attempts to disrupt these malicious activities. OFAC is also designating two Russian nationals—Alexander Igorevich Mishin and Aleksandr Sergeyevich Bolshakov—key administrators of Zservers and have enabled ransomware attacks and other criminal activity. Read more.