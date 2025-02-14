Industrial production increased 0.5% in January from the previous month, the Federal Reserve reported. The January figure was up 2% from a year prior. Manufacturing declined 0.1% in January, mining fell 1.2% and utility output increased 7.2%
ABA, state bankers associations warn credit card rate cap would cause economic harm
A Senate bill to cap the annual percentage rate for credit cards at 10% would have a devastating effect on access to credit for individuals and small business owners who use their personal cards as a form of...