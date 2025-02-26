The American Bankers Association has promoted Robert Flock to SVP of ABA’s Office of Strategic Engagement, the association announced today. In his new role, Flock will manage a team responsible for state policy issues and external engagement, as well as grassroots activities and voter education. He will also serve as the staff liaison to ABA’s Government Relations Council, a banker-led committee that recommends annual policy priorities for ABA’s board.

Flock joined ABA in 2022 and has played a key role in ABA’s advocacy efforts on bank capital requirements, debit interchange fees, credit union issues, bank mergers and other critical areas. Before joining ABA, Flock served as director of advocacy for the Credit Union National Association (now America’s Credit Unions), where he lobbied members of Congress and administration officials on the industry’s behalf. Prior to that role, he was a policy advisor at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. He began his career at QGA Public Affairs.

“Robert has a deep understanding of the policymaking process and an impressive track record of coalition building both inside and outside of the financial services sector,” said Jess Sharp, ABA’s EVP of advocacy and innovation. “His experience, leadership and creative approaches to advocacy will benefit ABA member banks of all sizes going forward.”