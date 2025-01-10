The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.93% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.91%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.66%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.14%, up from last week when it averaged 6.13%. A year ago, the rate was 5.87%.
FDIC’s Hill outlines policy priorities in next administration
FDIC Vice Chairman Travis Hill outlined his policy priorities for the agency, calling for a return to fundamentals for bank supervision, a “more open-minded approach” to technology and bank-fintech partnerships, and a re-evaluation of how regulators implement the...