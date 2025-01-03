The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.91% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.85%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.62%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.13%, up from last week when it averaged 6%. A year ago, the rate was 5.89%.
Agencies eliminate PSPA restrictions on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac conservatorships
FHFA and Treasury Department will delete provisions in the preferred stock purchase agreements governing the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that were previously suspended after multiple groups raised concerns about their effects on housing markets.