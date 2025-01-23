The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.96% this week, down from last week when it averaged 7.04%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.69%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.16%, down from last week when it averaged 6.27%. A year ago, the rate was 5.96%.
SEC repeals controversial crypto accounting rules for banks
The SEC issued a staff accounting bulletin reversing a previous bulletin that changed how banks and other publicly traded entities were expected to account for digital assets held in custody.