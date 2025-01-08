Consumer credit decreased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.8% in November 2024, the Federal Reserve reported today. Nonrevolving debt—the category that includes auto loans and student loans—increased at an annual rate of 2%, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, decreased at an annual rate of 12%
CFPB proposes to regulate large nonbanks in personal loan market
In response to an industry petition, the CFPB announced that it will pursue rulemaking to allow it to regulate large nonbanks in the personal loan market.