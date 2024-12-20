The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 3.1% in December compared to the month prior, landing at 74, according to final results for the month. The December figure was up 6.2% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index rose 17.5% from the month prior, landing at 75.1, while the consumer expectations index declined 4.7% to 73.3.
Personal income increased 0.3% in November
Personal income increased 0.3%, or $71.1 billion, in November, the Commerce Department said. The personal savings rate — a percentage of disposable personal income — was 4.4%.